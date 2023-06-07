155 commercial establishments get Kejriwal’s nod to run 24X7

June 07, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Continuing to boost the night-time economy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted approval for 24x7 operations of 155 shops and commercial establishments across the city. As per the Aam Aadmi Party, the files for the same have been sent to L-G V.K. Saxena for a decision.

The services include e-commerce services, grocery stores, cold storage and warehouses, security services, airport services, etc.

Under the Kejriwal government, night-time business has increased remarkably. Earlier, only 269 establishments were allowed to operate round the clock, however, now a total of 523 shops have been granted permission. In 2022, over 300 establishments were given approval.

More opportunities

The Delhi government has approved these new batches of commercial applications with an aim of generating more job opportunities, safeguarding the interests of workers, and contributing to the overall development of the local economy.

To enable the same, the Delhi government has granted applicants exemptions from Section 14, 15, 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These sections restrict hiring night-shift employees and impose related rules on opening and closing time periods and holidays for commercial establishments.

The application process has been digitised completely. This move comes in line with Mr. Kejriwal’s mission to bring administrative reforms in Delhi.

Further, even in the case that an application fails to get requisite approval, the government duly gives the applicant the opportunity to rectify their shortcomings as per the set parameters and seek for approval again. By eliminating such restrictions, businesses will have greater flexibility in meeting the needs and demands of their customers, fostering growth and innovation across various sectors

