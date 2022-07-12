153 dengue cases reported so far, 10 in July first week

As many as 100 of total cases remain untraced, civic officials unable to explain why

The Capital recorded 10 cases of dengue over the past week (till July 9), taking the season’s caseload to 153, according to a civic report on Monday.

Of the 10 cases, eight were recorded under the untraced after investigation category. A total of 100 of the 153 cases reported so far have been recorded under the untraced category this year.

Last week (till July 2), nine cases were recorded while seven remained untraced after investigation. While no deaths have been reported in this year, civic officials have been unable to explain the increasing number of cases under the untraced category.

Last year, over 2,900 of the total 9613 cases were recorded under the untraced after investigation category, while 23 dengue deaths were reported.

From 2017 to 2021, between January 1 and July 9, the Capital has recorded cases of dengue in double digits only. This year’s total in the same period remains the highest at 153 cases.

According to civic officials, the reason for the increase in the number is “robust reporting of cases”.

According to the report, a majority of the cases were recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, with the number of cases standing at 15,867 and the death toll touching 60.

Delhi also has reported 28 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, according to the civic report.