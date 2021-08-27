1.51 crore beneficiaries vaccinated in Haryana

GURUGRAM

27 August 2021 00:43 IST

Vij says over 35L got both doses in State

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said COVID vaccination drive was progressing at a good pace in the State and around 1.51 crore beneficiaries have been administered the jab so far.

Of these, 36.85 lakh had received both doses of the vaccine.

Mr. Vij informed that 4.67 lakh healthcare workers were given the COVID vaccine so far, of which 2,51,029 had received only single-dose and 2,16,738 had received both doses.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, 4,51,586 frontline workers were vaccinated so far, of which 2,50,935 were administered the first dose and 2,00,651 both doses.

The Health Minister said 32,86,446 people aged 60 years and above were vaccinated in the State, including 21,25,084 having received only a single dose. As many as 11,61,362 elderly people had received both doses.

In the 45-60 age group, 38.58 lakh people were vaccinated with 26,48,843 receiving only a single dose and 12,09,898 receiving both doses.

The vaccination coverage has been the maximum in the 18-44 age group with 70.89 people vaccinated.

Of these, 61.92 lakh have been given the first dose and 8.96 lakh both doses.

Gurugram tops the table among the districts with 22.48 lakh beneficiaries having been vaccinated so far.