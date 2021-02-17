15,053 get jab, Delhi reports 6 adverse events

New Delhi

17 February 2021 00:17 IST

A total of 15,053 beneficiaries, including healthcare and front-line workers, took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Tuesday.

There were six Adverse Events Following Immunisation, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 3,501 healthcare workers received the first dose and 2,532 their second dose.

Also, 9,020 front-line workers received the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination of healthcare workers started in the city on January 16 and front-line workers from the first week of February.

94 new cases

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed 94 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,37,181, said a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 10,894 after one fatality was reported. A total of 56,944 tests were conducted and of the total cases, 6,25,268 people have recovered and there are 1,019 active cases.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government has firmly fought the war against COVID-19.

“We have provided 37 people with aid of ₹1 crore, which includes nine corona warriors, 19 police personnel, three Army and BSF personnel,” he added.

“No city in India and the world have prepared as many beds as Delhi did during the pandemic. We have prepared 18,800 beds. We had almost 7,000 vacant beds at the time when Delhi reported 8,600 patients in one day, while the roads in New York were flooded with patients when the cases were at 5,600 per day,” Mr. Jain said.