15,000 flats up for grabs in DDA’s special scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a special housing scheme for close to 15,000 flats across locations, including Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola. The flats are those which remained unsold in the DDA’s previous housing schemes, a press note said on Wednesday.

“The flats are being offered at the old rates and the cost in relaxation of the costing policy of the DDA, which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation and depreciation of land price and building as the case may be. The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana if they avail of home loan from a bank or a financial institution,” the statement said.

Apart from this, the DDA has approved the fixation of predetermined rates for the allotment of land to transport traders. Each eligible transport trader will get a plot of 50 square metres with a floor area ratio of 250.

“As per the provision of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, godowns of transport traders in the walled city and special areas are required to be shifted to the integrated freight complex at Holambi Kalan, Narela, where booking of goods and transport agencies offices are permitted activity,” the release said.

The DDA has also made provisions to expedite the process of its upcoming “in-situ” slum rehabilitation projects.

“The provisions include a condition in which the slum dwellers, who are eligible for rehabilitation, will lose their right to transit accommodation if they refuse to vacate the premises which are being redeveloped. If the eligible dwellers refuse to vacate the premises even after the sanctioning of the building plan, for the areas being redeveloped, then they will not be given the alternative accommodation after the redevelopment project is completed,” a DDA official said.