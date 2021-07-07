1,500 farmers at Tikri border get the jab

Punjab govt. assists NGO in drive

A vaccination drive for agitating farmers, organised by an NGO, began at the Tikri border on Tuesday. Volunteers said that around 1,500 doses were administered, adding that the Punjab government had assisted in procuring the vaccines.

According to members of the “5 Rivers Hearts Association” NGO, the inoculation process will continue over the next few months.

Stating that several other measures had been taken at the protest site earlier, Swaiman Singh of the NGO said: “What remained was a vaccine drive at the protest site. Letters were sent out to all governments and international organisations and finally the Punjab government helped kickstart the vaccination campaign. They have promised to continue as long as there is a requirement from the farmers.”

Dr. Singh added that over 10 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 1 lakh small sanitisers had been distributed at the protest sites earlier.

“Around 1,500 shots were administered on the first day and they were all free of cost. Doctors across the world have fought bravely against the pandemic. Wherever there has been a need for medicines and oxygen concentrators we have provided free of cost. But there were restrictions on procuring vaccines even from across the borders,” said Dr. Singh.

In the future, the drive will be expanded to other protest sites as well, he said.

In the letter sent to Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in April, the NGO had requested for an inoculation drive and sought the government’s aid. The vaccines will be made available to locals and all those who require the jabs. as well, the NGO members said.