150 Mohalla Clinics inaugurated

The Delhi government inaugurated 150 Mohalla Clinics on Sunday taking the total number of such clinics in the Capital to 450. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at the inaugural function, said that it was for the first time that expansion of healthcare facilities on such a large scale was happening in the country.

“People of Delhi flagged off a new bandwagon of development in the previous elections. Now it runs at a speed of 100 km per hour. Don’t press brake; you should accelerate its speed to 200 km per hour”, Mr. Kejriwal said while making a pitch for the upcoming elections.

“When we came to power in 2015, we observed that there is no lack of big hospitals in Delhi. But for the common people, it was difficult to access these hospitals for the treatment of small illnesses. Due to this, these hospitals used to see a huge rush. So we realised that if we start smaller clinics, people can avail the services without having to travel a lot and that also reduced the rush in bigger hospitals in the city,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister added that his government was not only building Mohalla Clinics for enhancing healthcare facilities, but also constructing world-class hospitals.

15,000 beds in 5 years

“In the last 70 years, different governments in Delhi have built 10,000 beds in government hospitals. But in the last five years, 15,000 new beds have been added in government hospitals. The expansion plan is under way and the foundation stone for many big hospitals has been laid,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

2 crore patients served

“Since its launch in 2015, Mohalla Clinics have served two crore OPD patients and conducted 18 lakh tests till November 2019. Earlier, the number of patients in Delhi government hospitals was three crore annually but since the AAP-led government made hospitals better in terms of infrastructure and cleanliness, and made treatment and medicines free, the turnout of patients has now doubled to six crore annually,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the Delhi government could transform education, healthcare and transport and make electricity and water available free in five years as the people of Delhi elected a transparent and accountable government.