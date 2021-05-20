150 jab centres shut from today: Atishi

Vaccine stock for the age group of 18-44 years will last less than a day: AAP leader

About 150 vaccination sites for people belonging to the age group of 18-44 will be shut from Friday due to shortage of vaccine, said AAP leader Atishi on Thursday.

“Our Covaxin stock for the age group of 18-44 has been finished for the last one week. Covishield’s stock is also available for less than a day. This means that in 99 schools, the 368 sites that are operating, half of them i.e. more than 150 vaccination sites will close down for the age group of 18-44 from Friday,” Ms. Atishi said in a statement.

Cause for concern

She said that this is a matter of “great concern” for the people of Delhi as a lot of young people in the age group of 18-44 want to get vaccinated.

“And as we have seen in the second wave, the youth has been affected in large numbers. Not only have they been infected, but also hospitalised, and many deaths too have occurred. That’s why it is important that Delhi gets its vaccination stock at the earliest,” the AAP leader said.

She said that walk-in vaccination for people above 45 years of age are open and requested senior citizens to come forward to get vaccinated.

“Delhi’s total vaccination count has reached 48,69,640 and the number of people who have gotten both the doses stands at 11,01,742,” she added.