150 injured on Diwali in Jaipur

Over 150 people were injured and 74 incidents of fire were reported across the city on Diwali, authorities said.

A total of 169 cases were reported to the SMS Hospital during the last 24 hours which included cases of accidents, burn injuries and others.

“Forty-nine people received burn injuries and were brought to the hospital last night. Of them, two men were admitted and the remaining were given primary treatment,” the doctor on duty at the emergency of SMS Hospital said.

Of the total 169 cases reported during the last 24 hours ending this morning, 68 were of accidents, hospital sources said.

A few more cases were reported in other hospitals.

Chief Fire Officer Dinesh Verma said 74 cases of fire were reported last night though no major incident occurred.

“Fires broke out in shops, houses and godowns and fire brigades ferried water nearly 250 times. However, no major fire incident was reported and no one injured in these incidents,” he said.

Additional D-G, Law and Order, N. R. K. Reddy said there was no report of any untoward incident in the State during Diwali.

“The festival of Diwali was peaceful,” he said.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements were in place with the deployment of additional policemen for the festival. - PTI