150 ICU beds added in last 3 days: MHA

As many as 150 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi, tweeted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Ministry said 500 isolation beds at a COVID-19 care centre in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur will be converted to beds with oxygen facility by the end of the week. The MHA also said train coaches at Shakur Basti railway station will soon become functional.

Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed COVID-19-related infrastructure on Nov. 15. “Following HM’s directive, about 150 ICU beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi. Also, the current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station will become functional and doctors and paramedics from CAPF will man these coaches,” the MHA said.

“To ramp up the infrastructure, all 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from CAPF have reported for duty. Fifty doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID-19 care centre. The government asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities,” another tweet read. “MHA has advised Haryana and U.P. govts. to hold a survey of private hospitals in their districts on the lines of Delhi,” the tweet said.

“After HM’s review meeting on Delhi’s covid situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests conducted on 18.11.20. Capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November,” the tweet said.