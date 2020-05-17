15 Rohini jail inmates, one official infected

NEW DELHI

17 May 2020 04:47 IST

Samples of five staffers sent for testing

Days after an inmate of Rohini jail tested COVID-19 positive, 15 others who were lodged in his barrack, tested positive for the virus, said prison administration on Saturday. A jail staff also tested positive.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the test of 19 inmates who shared barrack with the prisoner was conducted last week.

“Fifteen out of these 19 inmates have tested positive. Samples of five staffers have been sent for testing. A Head Warder has tested positive,” he said. The officer said so far, all the persons, including those who tested positive, are asymptomatic. “The inmates, who have tested positive, are in isolation quarantine barrack. The jail staff has been sent for the home quarantine. Some of the other staff have also been sent to home quarantine,” the DG said. “The sanitisation process is being done,” the DG said.

On May 10, a 28-year-old inmate of Rohini jail had visited DDU Hospital when he complained of an intestine issue. After surgery, he tested positive for the virus. The inmate, who was the first COVID-19 case in all of three Tihar complexes, didn't show any symptoms.