15 of gang held for stealing two-wheelers

Fifteen members of a gang — who allegedly stole two-wheelers to commit snatchings and robberies — have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

A total of 125 stolen bikes have been recovered from them, they said. DCP (Outer) A. Koan said the action was taken after it was observed that snatchers were using stolen motorcycles to commit crimes Outer District. The auto lifters provided stolen bikes to snatchers on rent or commission.

On October 23, a team was constituted to curb such activities. The team nabbed three persons — Sumit, Ajay and Vika — from Sultanpuri during picket checking. During inquiry, it was found that they stole the motorcycles — they were riding — from Sultanpuri and adjoining areas. They also lent these vehicles to other criminals. Mr. Koan said the accused are members of a syndicate headed by one Sagar, who is involved in 33 cases of theft, snatching and auto-lifting.