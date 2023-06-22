15 months on, Kejriwal reviews the progress of ‘Rozgar Budget’ schemes

June 22, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reviewed six major schemes announced by the Delhi government in its 2022-23 ‘Rozgar Budget’. The six projects include redeveloping the city’s five iconic markets, Gandhi Nagar garment market, non-conforming industrial areas and food hubs, and creating ‘Dilli Bazaar’ e-portal and cloud kitchens.

While the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared details about their progress, it did not share timelines for any of these projects.

While presenting the ‘Rozgar Budget’ in March last year, the then Finance Minister, Manish Sisodia, had promised that it would create “at least 20 lakh new jobs” over five years.

Many other projects announced in the 2022-23 budget, such as a job portal ‘Rozgar Bazaar 2.0’ and Delhi Shopping Festival, remain non-starters.

‘Final stage’

Discussing the progress on the development of cloud kitchens, the CMO said the government would come up with a unique policy “very soon” and that the application procedure for all licences will be brought under a single-window system through a digital platform.

On ‘Dilli Bazaar’, an online portal for brick-and-mortar stores, the CMO said the platform will go live “soon” and will feature 10,000 vendors, to begin with. “The government is in the final stages of launching the platform,” the CMO said in a statement.

Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj briefed Mr. Kejriwal about the portal’s design and features, such as product cataloguing, geotagging, map layouts and e-payment.

Regarding the facelift of the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market as a “grand garment hub”, the CMO said, “The redevelopment will be executed in two phases, taking into consideration the ongoing economic activities in the area.”

Design contest

The CMO also said that the Delhi government will organise a competition to finalise the designs based on which the Capital’s five iconic retail markets will be remodelled.

On redeveloping 26 non-conforming industrial areas, the statement said, “The Kejriwal government is firmly committed to the revitalisation of Delhi’s industrial landscape”. It added that the “redevelopment of non-conforming industrial areas will be done in three phases”.

The statement also said that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be transformed into Delhi’s food hubs.

“The objective is to enhance the dining experience of customers and improve the fundamental infrastructure, such as roads, sewage systems, lighting and parking.

The redevelopment will also ensure compliance with food safety norms and cleanliness guidelines,” the CMO said.

When contacted, the Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to queries about the proportion of work that has been completed in these projects and their deadlines.