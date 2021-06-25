1.5 lakh vaccinated, highest in a day

New Delhi

25 June 2021 23:12 IST

Capital reports 115 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths

A whopping 1,56,636 doses of vaccines — the highest in a day till now — were administered in the city on Thursday, said AAP MLA Atishi, who presents a daily vaccination bulletin.

“Yesterday [Thursday], more than 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines were administered. With this, Delhi’s total number of vaccine doses administered has reached more than 69.50 lakh. Out of the 1.5 lakh+ doses administered, 1.25 lakh were administered to youth. They either registered themselves on the CoWIN app or used the walk-in vaccination facility,” she said.

“Delhi has 1.20 lakh Covaxin doses and 7.70 lakh Covishield doses, 13 days stock of Covaxin available for administering the second dose and five days stock for Covishield,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported 115 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,33,590, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi government. Moreover, four deaths were reported, which takes the total count to 24,952.

77,477 tested

A total of 77,477 tests were done and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.15%. Of the total cases, 14,06,958 have recovered and there are 1,680 active cases.