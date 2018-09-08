₹15 lakh compensation to policeman in 2010 accident case

more-in

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Friday awarded ₹15 lakh compensation to a Delhi Police Constable who had suffered 31% permanent disability in the lower left limb after being hit by a taxi in 2010.

Hit by taxi

He was hit by the taxi from behind in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura while he was going to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on a motorcycle for Commonwealth Games duty.

The driver and owner of the offending vehicle chose not to file any reply to the claim petition filed by the constable. The insurance company had offered the constable a compensation ₹1.81 lakh, but he rejected the compensation.

The tribunal decided his compensation amount on the basis of evidence given by him, other constables and the doctors who treated him.

Holding the driver responsible for the accident, Presiding Officer Amit Bansal said: “There is nothing on record to suggest even remotely that the driver did not cause the accident in the manner as deposed on behalf of the petitioner. Accordingly, in view of the totality of facts and circumstances of the case, on the basis of material as placed on record and in view of above discussion, there is no reason to disbelieve the version of the petitioner.”

“Hence, it is decided in favour of the petitioner and against the respondents that the accident was caused by the driver while driving the offending vehicle negligently and that the petitioner suffered injuries in the accident in question due to rash and negligent driving on the driver’s part,” he said.

“ICICI Lombard General insurance company [insurer] is directed to deposit the awarded amount of ₹15,10,000 within 30 days from today [Friday] within the jurisdiction of this tribunal, i.e., SBI, Rohini Courts branch, Delhi, along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till notice of deposition of the awarded amount to be given by it to the petitioner and his advocate and to show or deposit the receipt of the acknowledgement,” Mr. Bansal said.