15 held as MBBS students, security guards clash over smoking at Greater Noida university

June 06, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Four medical students and 11 security guards have been arrested after clashes broke out between the two groups over smoking cigarettes at the State-run Gautam Buddha University campus, the police said on Monday.

An argument broke out at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday after a security guard allegedly objected to a few first-year MBBS students smoking in Munshi Premchand Hostel on the campus. It later turned into a scuffle.

A university spokesperson said, “After receiving the information about the scuffle, the warden, Manvendra Vaidya, along with security personnel reached the spot and tried to control the situation. However, the security personnel, entered the students’ hostel and damaged hostel property and Dr. Vaidya’s car and other vehicles in the scuffle.”

The spokesperson further said, 22 students were injured, of which, four were seriously injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

At least 33 people were initially detained by the police. Based on CCTV footage, the police made 15 arrests and released the others. Two cross FIRs have been registered in connection with the case, a senior police officer said.

An FIR under IPC Sections 148, 147, 323, 504 and other relevant sections have been registered, the officer said.