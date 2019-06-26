15 gangsters arrested from bash for boss

Fifteen gangsters were arrested and 40 ‘guests’ detained from a party in west Delhi on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

Released from jail

The party was organised to welcome their crime boss Kapil Sangwan who had recently come out on parole from a jail in Haryana.

Before he reached the venue, a team raided the venue where there was liquor, music, and food, an officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. A.K. Singla said the crime branch team got input about the party being organised at a farmhouse in Najafgarh.

“At 11.40 p.m., two teams raided the premises at Goyla Dairy and apprehended 55 persons. Out of which, 15 were identified as gangsters who were involved in heinous crimes cases like murder and robbery. We have recovered nine pistols with 65 rounds from their possession,” said Mr. Singla.

He added that the rest 40 ‘guests’ who were held from the venue were released after they gave their complete details. Many of the gangsters had arrived at the party with their wives.

‘Verifying details’

“We are verifying the details of ‘guests’ if they are involved in any crime. No arms were recovered from their possession,” said Mr. Singla. He added that Sangwan has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and possession of illegal firearms registered against him in Delhi and Haryana.

"He was in jail since 2016. On Monday, he was released from Bhondsi jail on parole,” the officer said.