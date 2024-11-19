 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 flights diverted, over 250 delayed at IGI airport  

Published - November 19, 2024 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

At least 15 flights were diverted and over 250 delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as toxic smog shrouded the national capital on Monday.

Airport sources said 13 flights were diverted to Jaipur, and one each to Dehradun and Jaipur between 8.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

According to officials, the diversions were a result of airlines not deploying pilots trained to operate flights in low-visibility conditions.

As per the flight-tracking website flightradar24, at least 170 departures and 96 arrivals were delayed till 8 p.m. at the airport, which handles around 1,400 flights daily.

The city is witnessing poor visibility conditions earlier than expected as fog conditions develop in late December and last through January.

The India Meteorological Department had reported the worst spell of fog on January 14 this year with visibility ranging between zero and 50 metres for 10 hours, resulting in over 600 flight delays.

Published - November 19, 2024 01:28 am IST

Related Topics

travel and commuting / air transport / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.