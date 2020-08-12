‘15% dip in students in govt. schools a matter of concern’

Govt. not bothered, claims BJP chief

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday said it is concerned about the decreasing percentage of students in Delhi government schools, which have seen a dip of more than 15%.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that about 14 lakh students study in schools in Delhi and there has been a drop of more than 2.5 lakh in this number, but the Kejriwal government was “not concerned”.

“A majority of the children studying in 1,030 government schools in Delhi belong to poor families. At the time of the COVID-19 crisis, the government, which left the people of Delhi on its own, did not even care about the children,” Mr. Gupta also alleged.

‘Fake claims’

“Due to such a decrease in this number, it becomes clear that the Kejriwal government kept making fake claims of educational revolution in advertisements and it did not care about the children. Otherwise these numbers of children would not have diminished today. All claims of giving online education to the children also have proved to be false by this,” he alleged.

‘Students being failed’

Since the Kejriwal government came to power, every year, Mr. Gupta alleged, in order to “improve” exam results, a large number of children were being failed in the Class IX and XI examinations, so that only a small number of children could appear in the Class X and XII examinations. The decreasing number of examinees every year testified to this, he said.

The number of students appearing for Class XII exams in Delhi government schools, he said, was decreasing rapidly every year; from 2005 to 2014, the number of students appearing in Class XII in Delhi increased from 60,570 to 1,66,257; but in 2015, after the Kejriwal government came to power, the number of students appearing in Class XII reduced to 1,12,826.