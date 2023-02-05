15-day drive to clean city from Monday: MCD

February 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

Ahead of the G-20 Summit in September, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will start an intensive 15-day drive on Monday to remove encroachments, hoardings and waste across the city.

In a statement on Saturday, the civic body noted that the facelift is being undertaken with special attention on cleaning roads, along with tackling stretches that are prone to waterlogging.

“The overhead cables also pose an ugly/ look on the roads. These cables would be removed or managed wherever possible by the agencies concerned. The MCD has recently removed overhead cables in the Mehrauli area,” the statement read.

The MCD added that storm water drains will be cleaned on priority basis, in addition to replacement of manhole covers that are damaged or missing. “Dark spots and insufficiently lit road spaces, as identified by Delhi Police, will be redressed,” it said.