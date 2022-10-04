14th batch of govt. school principals to start training at Cambridge University

Sisodia asks them to learn the university’s best practices and try to think of adopting them to help Delhi government schools

Staff Reporter New Delhi
October 04, 2022 01:12 IST

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: File photo

The 14th batch of 30 Delhi government school principals and Education Department officials will start its “leadership training” at the University of Cambridge next week, according to authorities.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia met the new group of 30 principals and officials on Monday and urged them to go to Cambridge University with an open mind to understand their best practices and also try to think of adopting those practices to help the city government schools.

“The University of Cambridge is known for developing the most unique assessment practices and during this visit to the university our school principals will learn them so that they can be adopted in Delhi too,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said this training will help the government develop student-centric assessment practices that will focus on reducing their stress.

Govt.’s initiative

In 2016, the Delhi government announced in its annual budget that it will send its teachers to universities such as Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge to get training in best education practices.

So far 400 principals, teachers and education department officials have been to Cambridge University for leadership training, according to the government.

The Delhi government has also sent its principals and teachers to various other countries; till now 59 principals and teachers have been to Finland and 300 to Singapore, according to government data.

