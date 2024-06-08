1,414 Delhi govt. school children passed NEET, says Atishi

Education Minister Atishi on Friday said the number of students enrolled in Delhi government schools who have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been rising steadily, with 1,414 students making the cut this year.

“Ten years ago, nobody could have imagined that children studying in government schools would qualify for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET. But this year, over 1,400 children from poor families studying in Delhi government schools have passed NEET, and will soon go to the best medical institutions of the country, bringing glory to Delhi, the country, and their families,” she said. The National Testing Agency had announced the results of the competitive medical examination on Tuesday.

The Minister said the number of children hailing from government schools who had qualified for NEET counselling had jumped 2.5 times in the last five years. “In 2020, the number was 569. In 2024, it has increased to 1,414 students,” she said.

The Minister added that 243 of the 255 students appearing for NEET from B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) had cleared the test, remarking that the 95% success rate rivalled that of renowned schools and coaching institutes across the country.

“We have 12 SoSEs, where students prepare for medical exams. Of these, six schools had 100% success rate, which means that every student who appeared for NEET cleared the exam,” Ms. Atishi said.

She said the milestone not only highlights the transformative impact of the government’s educational reforms, but also sets a new benchmark for public schooling in the entire country.

Crediting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “revolutionising” the education system in Delhi, Ms. Atishi said, “The poorest of poor studying in Delhi government schools are getting the best education, and later getting admission in the most renowned higher education institutions. They can now fulfil their dreams.”