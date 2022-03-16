14-year-old girl raped by man twice

Victim was in a relationship with the accused: police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped twice by a 24-year-old man here in Rohini, the police said on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the man.

According to the police, the minor approached the police after she found out that she was pregnant.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the man raped her in December last year and in January. A case under Sections of rape and POCSO Act has been lodged.

Threatened to kill

The complainant states that in December, the accused “forced himself upon her” following which he threatened to kill her and tell everyone about the assault if she didn’t meet him. After she went back to him, “he again forced himself upon me… He stopped calling me after this… Later I found out that I was pregnant”.

The complaint in the case was filed on Monday and a case was lodged after the victim’s medical examination. The accused, who has been arrested, also lied about his name to the complainant. His name is Junaid and works at an eatery, an officer said.