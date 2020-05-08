14-year-old boy dies after police ‘thrash’ him

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed to death by policemen in Rohini on Wednesday.

A video that surfaced online on Friday shows that the boy — Rajneesh — was being revived while he lay unconscious in a vehicle. In the video, the family and others can be heard alleging that the policemen thrashed him, leading to his death.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said a bunch of boys had gathered in a park on Wednesday when a beat constable was announcing that people need to vacate area or action will be taken. “All the boys fled the spot when Rajneesh boy fell to the ground and fell unconscious. The officer then tried to revive the boy and also asked his colleague to bring a vehicle to take the boy to BSA Hospital from where he was further referred to Safdarjung Hospital,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that the boy died in a few hours. The family alleged that the police officer thrashed him. “The postmortem was conducted at Maulana Azad Medical College on Friday and the body was handed over to the family. Legal action will be taken after the report,” he said.

In another video, a man from south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, could be seen getting thrashed by a constable allegedly for “hugging people”. The officer has been suspended, an official said.

In another video, medical staffers can be seen threatening a COVID-19 patient with a stick. The patient is learnt to have fled from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday evening after which an ambulance intercepted him in Connaught Place. In the video, he can be seen being forced inside the vehicle with a stick after medical staff circled around him while he sat on the road.

In the fourth video, a man who was visiting Azadpur Mandi can be seen bleeding after being thrashed allegedly by security personnel.

The probe revealed that there was a scuffle between the man and Civil Defence officials.