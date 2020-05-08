Delhi

14-year-old boy dies after police ‘thrash’ him

Four such videos of policemen beating up people surface online

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed to death by policemen in Rohini on Wednesday.

A video that surfaced online on Friday shows that the boy — Rajneesh — was being revived while he lay unconscious in a vehicle. In the video, the family and others can be heard alleging that the policemen thrashed him, leading to his death.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said a bunch of boys had gathered in a park on Wednesday when a beat constable was announcing that people need to vacate area or action will be taken. “All the boys fled the spot when Rajneesh boy fell to the ground and fell unconscious. The officer then tried to revive the boy and also asked his colleague to bring a vehicle to take the boy to BSA Hospital from where he was further referred to Safdarjung Hospital,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that the boy died in a few hours. The family alleged that the police officer thrashed him. “The postmortem was conducted at Maulana Azad Medical College on Friday and the body was handed over to the family. Legal action will be taken after the report,” he said.

In another video, a man from south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, could be seen getting thrashed by a constable allegedly for “hugging people”. The officer has been suspended, an official said.

In another video, medical staffers can be seen threatening a COVID-19 patient with a stick. The patient is learnt to have fled from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday evening after which an ambulance intercepted him in Connaught Place. In the video, he can be seen being forced inside the vehicle with a stick after medical staff circled around him while he sat on the road.

In the fourth video, a man who was visiting Azadpur Mandi can be seen bleeding after being thrashed allegedly by security personnel.

The probe revealed that there was a scuffle between the man and Civil Defence officials.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 10:46:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/14-year-old-boy-dies-after-police-thrash-him/article31537892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY