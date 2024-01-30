14-year-old boy assaulted at knifepoint in south Delhi; three boys, aged 12-14, apprehended  

January 30, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - New Delhi

A 14-year-old boy in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area was made to lick shoes and perform unnatural sex at knifepoint allegedly by three of his friends, who also recorded the act and posted it on a social media platform, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 6.30 p.m. when the victim was returning home after playing at Central Park in Hauz Khas.

The purported video of the incident showed the boy being forced to crouch at knifepoint and made to lick shoes and perform unnatural sex, the police said.

It came to light on Sunday night when another friend of the victim sent the video to the boy’s mother, who lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused have been apprehended and are being questioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the accused, aged between 12 and 14, committed the crime to intimidate the victim following a spat with him a few days ago.

A senior police officer said the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone about the act.

Out of fear of retaliation, the victim hid his ordeal from his parents.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act (sexual harassment).

They took the boy for a medical examination and counselling. The victim is the son of a migrant labourer and lives in a rented accommodation with his parents, the police said.

