14-year-old boy apprehended for raping toddler

NEW DELHI

21 October 2020 00:38 IST

An eight-month-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy in north Delhi’s Kotwali, the police said. The teenager has been apprehended.

A senior officer said the matter was reported on October 15 by the victim’s mother. She told the police that she, her husband and their daughter sleep on the roof of toilets outside Old Delhi railway station. The accused and a few other boys also sleep at the same place.

The woman said on the intervening night of October 14 and 15, she had asked the juvenile to take care of the child for a while as she had some work. “When she returned, she saw the child crying and the boy was missing. The baby slept with difficulty,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

Next morning, the mother saw the baby bleeding from her private parts and took her to the hospital where the doctor told her that she had been raped. The woman then informed the police. The victim was discharged after treatment.

“Based on the complaint, a case under Section 376 [punishment for rape] of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and investigation was taken up,” the officer.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board after which he was sent to an observation home.