14 persons held for committing cyber fraud across India

NEW DELHI

01 September 2021 00:55 IST

The police said they have arrested Delhi 14 persons from Jamtara region for allegedly committing cyber fraud across the country.

DCP (Cyber Unit) Anyesh Roy said two prime accused have been identified as Altaf Ansari — also known as “Rockstar” — and Ghulam Ansari alias “Masterji”.

The police said they received a complaint from a doctor stating that she has been defrauded of ₹10 lakh in an online transaction. She said ₹8 lakh was blocked but ₹2 lakh was lost. A case was registered and investigation was taken up.

During probe, two suspects were identified — Altaf Ansari from Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Ghulam Ansari from Deogarh. The police said they got a tip-off that Altaf was in Loni with his accomplices after which a trap was laid and the accused were nabbed.

Back in Jamtara, Ghulam was arrested after a 100km chase, an officer said.

Meanwhile, another module was busted in Jamui region where accused were using Anganwadi workers.

The accused used to contact these women and tell them that they will be receiving a link for the receipt of ₹5,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana but instead of crediting, large sums of money got debited from their accounts on clicking on the link.

Four have been arrested in connection with this case, the police said.

Ghulam — a school dropout — acquired the skill of designing fake websites and running online campaigns through Google Ads and Search Engine Optimization. Talking about Altaf, Mr. Roy said he is a first-year BA student and is frequently approached by “aspiring cyber-criminals” from the entire region for “coaching lessons”.