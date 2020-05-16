Delhi

14 more containment zones in Gurugram

Four areas de-notified; 9 cases reported

Fourteen new containment zones, including parts of DLF Phase-II and III, were notified and four areas were de-notified by the Gurugram district administration on Friday, taking the total number of such zones to 34.

The new containment zones include DLF Phase-II “L” Block; Hermitage Housing Society, DLF Phase-III; Kherki Daula ki Dhani; Basai Enclave Part-I and parts of Bhawani Enclave.

However, based on the recommendations of Containment Review Committee, District Magistrate, Amit Khatri, in a four-page order, de-notified Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram block, parts of Sohna block and Ward No. 11 and 14 of Pataudi block. These areas were listed as containment zones issuing separate orders on April 9 and 23.

Meanwhile, nine more samples were tested positive in Gurugram, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 179.

However, 90 patients have been discharged and the number of active cases is only 89. As many as 58 people are under surveillance at quarantine facility. The results of 236 samples are awaited.

High-risk case

Of the nine cases reported on Friday, six are the contacts of a high-risk confirmed case in Rajeev Nagar and one each from Gandhi Nagar, Hari Nagar and Basai Enclave. The Hari Nagar patient is linked to Khandsa Mandi case.

