14 lakh got ‘zero’ power bill: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 14 lakh families got ‘zero’ electricity bill in September and that they are now AAP’s volunteers.
Addressing a district-level volunteers’ meeting in Rohini, Mr. Kejriwal said the total number of volunteers inthe party had increased manifold.
“I recently met an elderly lady who got free treatment worth ₹6 lakh from GTB Hospita. She is a volunteer now. All the people who have been treated by our Mohalla Clinics and government hospitals are our volunteers. The future of the children studying in government schools is bright, their parents are our volunteers. Fourteen lakh families have got zero electricity bills last month, and 35 lakh families are estimated to get zero power bills in December. All of them are our volunteers now,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
