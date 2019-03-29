14 held, liquor seized in Noida, Greater Noida

Fourteen people were arrested as 1,651 litres illicit liquor seized across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the police said.

In separate incidents, 8 kg cannabis, four illegal firearms along with ammunition were also seized from their possession, the police said. Two men were arrested in Dadri while they were allegedly transporting 1,550 litres liquor and were intercepted near Andhpur turn on the NH-91, a police spokesperson said.

The accused were identified as Ram Kumar and Mahesh Sharma, the official said. “Altogether 1,651 litres of illegal liquor was seized today. 14 accused have been arrested. Four firearms and ammunition were seized from them. Two vehicles, an SUV and a hatchback, impounded. 8.10 kg of cannabis was seized,” the spokesperson said. Total cash of ₹87,375, six stolen mobile phones were also recovered during the arrests.