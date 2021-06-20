14 days of Covishield stock for youth: Atishi

New Delhi

20 June 2021 05:48 IST

Cases continue to decline, only 135 infections over 24 hours

The downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in the national capital with 135 new infections being reported over 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The total number of cases now stands at 14,32,168,

Seven deaths were also reported, pushing the toll to 24,907. A total of 75,687 tests were conducted in a day, the bulletin added.

Of the total cases, 14,04,889 people have recovered and there are 2,372 active cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.18%. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Saturday said Delhi received 1.67 lakh doses of Covishield on Friday for the 18 to 44 age group and now the government has 2.95 lakh vaccines available for the youth.

Low on Covaxin

“Two days of Covaxin and 14 days of Covishield stock are available for the youth. We appeal to the youth of Delhi to book slots through the CoWin app and get themselves vaccinated... A total of 8.46 lakh vaccine doses are available for the above 45 years age category, six days Covaxin and 58 days Covishield stock is available,” the AAP leader added.