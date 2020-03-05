14-bed isolation ward set up at Delhi’s Hindurao Hospital for COVID-19 cases: Mayor

An isolation ward containing 14 beds has been set up at NDMC-run Bara Hindurao Hospital in New Delhi for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said on Thursday. Nodal officers have been deputed at Hindurao and Kasturba Hospital to report on coronavirus cases.

A core team has been formed to review the situation, he said.

“A 14-bed isolation ward has been set up at Bara Hindurao hospital. A total of 3,000 N95 masks have been distributed in the hospital. At zonal levels, Deputy Health Officers have been deputed as nodal officers,” the Mayor said.

Mr. Singh appealed to people to refrain from shaking hands and hugging others and instead greet each other with folded hands.

The traditional Holi function scheduled to be held at Mayor’s residence on March 7 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

The hotels under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area have been directed to report arrival of foreigners, he added.