14 arrested in PFI case move Delhi HC

Fourteen persons arrested by Delhi Police in connection with their alleged association with the Popular Front of India (PFI) moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking release and compensation, contending that they were unlawfully detained. The arrests were made last month amid a massive crackdown on the radical outfit over its alleged terror links.

In three separate habeas corpus petitions that came up before a Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma, the petitioners said police personnel barged into their homes on the night of September 27 and arrested them without informing them or their families about the reasons for their arrest. The petitioners said the police detained them without following procedures established by law and took them to an undisclosed location. They also sought an independent inquiry so that the errant officials are brought to book.

During the hearing, Delhi Police raised preliminary objection over the maintainability of the petitions and said the habeas corpus pleas cannot stand as most of the petitioners have been released on bail. A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

The High Court granted time to the petitioners’ counsel to file additional documents and relevant judgments to support their case. The Bench listed the matter for further hearing on November 21.

A large number of alleged PFI activists were detained or arrested in several States during massive raids preceding the nationwide ban imposed on the organisation on September 28. The Central government had banned the PFI and several of its associate organisations for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, accusing them of having links with global terror groups like the ISIS.

The Home Ministry said the PFI and its affiliates were “found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order, etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country”.