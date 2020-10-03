14 arrested for stealing two-wheelers

Police claim to have recovered 116 bikes from the accused

Delhi Police has arrested 14 people under operation ‘Eagle Eye’ and recovered a total of 116 stolen two-wheelers from them, said officials on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan said snatchers have been using stolen vehicles for their crimes as noticed in the past few months. He said there is a nexus between the snatchers, vehicle thieves and their middlemen. The stolen vehicles are given to the snatchers on rent or commission basis, he added. “It has also come to fore that the criminals park the vehicles around parks, drains and other parking spaces, instead of outside their homes,” the officer said.

Following this, two teams, named Eagle Squad and Eagle Eye, were formed to nab the criminals. The accused have been identified as Vikram (35), Rashid (41), Jogender (25), Asheem (28), Suraj (22), Manish (20), Deepak (29), Sumit (25), Sumit (25), Nikhil (20), Rohit (25), Amit (25), Yogesh (23) and Sagar (22), the police said.

On September 25, the police spotted two vehicles lying unattended in Industrial Area Phase-1 in Mangolpuri. The vehicles were found stolen from Tilak Nagar and South Rohini.

“Next, a trap was laid and after sometime, four persons arrived near the motorcycles. The accused were apprehended after they tried to take away the vehicles. At their instance, 10 more people were arrested,” Mr. Koan said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the high-end motorcycles were being provided to the criminals by the syndicate for entertaining their girlfriends, on high rental charges, whereas the low-end bikes were being provided to the snatchers on commission basis from the proceeds of stolen and snatched articles.

It was also revealed that Vikram was the mastermind of the whole syndicate. He was involved in 89 such cases.

A total of 116 stolen vehicles, including 39 bikes, were recovered from the possession of accused along with stolen mobiles, countrymade pistol and live cartridges.