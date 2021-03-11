1,353 flats allotted under DDA housing scheme

Waiting list of 338 applicants also drawn up

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday conducted the draw for allotment of flats under this year’s housing scheme.

According to the urban body, 1,353 flats were allotted against 22,752 applications received this year.

The housing scheme, launched in January this year, offered flats under four categories – High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Low Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories.

The flats offered are in various locations, including Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Jasola.

“The draw was conducted based on random number generation technique. Allotment of flats through the draw was made to 1,353 applicants based on their preference or choice of localities,” the DDA said in a statement issued.

Officials added that a waiting list of 338 applicants were also drawn up.

“The waitlisted applicants would be allotted flats in case of cancellation or surrender of the flats by the main allottees. Registration money of all unsuccessful applicants, including the waitlisted applicants will be refunded within 15 days. The surrendered or cancelled flats will be allotted to the waitlisted applicants through the same draw process, if they give their consent for allotment and deposit the registration money again and when demanded by the DDA before the draw,” the land-owning agency said.

This was the first time when the entire process of the scheme – application, payment, issue of demand letter to successful applicants, cancellation and refund of money – has been made online.