1,320 new virus cases in Delhi

A total of 1,320 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 27,654. Also, 53 more deaths have been reported taking the total to 761. All the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 10,664 people have recovered and there are 16,229 active cases. As per the government, there are 4,412 (51%) vacant beds in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a guideline for “clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection”.

Restricted timings

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which used to run a 24-hour COVID-19 screening centre, has reduced its timings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.