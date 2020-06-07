1,320 new virus cases in Delhi

A total of 1,320 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 27,654. Also, 53 more deaths have been reported taking the total to 761. All the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.
COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Of the total cases, 10,664 people have recovered and there are 16,229 active cases. As per the government, there are 4,412 (51%) vacant beds in hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a guideline for “clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection”.
Restricted timings
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which used to run a 24-hour COVID-19 screening centre, has reduced its timings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.