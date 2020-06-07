Delhi

1,320 new virus cases in Delhi

Medical staff seen guiding patients outside the special COVID-19 ward of the LNJP hospital, New Delhi.

Medical staff seen guiding patients outside the special COVID-19 ward of the LNJP hospital, New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A total of 1,320 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 27,654. Also, 53 more deaths have been reported taking the total to 761. All the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Of the total cases, 10,664 people have recovered and there are 16,229 active cases. As per the government, there are 4,412 (51%) vacant beds in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued a guideline for “clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection”.

Restricted timings

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, which used to run a 24-hour COVID-19 screening centre, has reduced its timings from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 8:40:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/1320-new-virus-cases-in-delhi/article31770905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY