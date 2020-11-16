1,300 kg crackers seized in Delhi

1,206 cases were registered on Deepavali night, 850 arrested

Delhi Police received over 2,000 PCR calls in connection with bursting firerackers and seized over 1,300 kg of crackers from across the national capital on Deepavali, an officer said on Sunday.

Bursting of firecrackers were witnessed across Delhi on Deepavali night even though a ban was imposed on its sale and use in the National Capital Region in view of rising air pollution and the pandemic.

A senior police officer said they received 2,100 PCR calls from people complaining about firecrackers being burst in their neigbhourhood. “We received 2,100 PCR calls on Deepavali night alone. Most of these calls regarding bursting of firecrackers were received from Dwarka, south-west and north-west parts of Delhi,” the officer said.

According to a data shared by Delhi Police, 1,206 cases including kalandras (legal notice) were registered in connection with sale and usage of firecrackers on Deepavali night. Kalandras were issued to those who were bound down in connection with the incident. The total number of people arrested, including those bound down on Deepavali, were 850. The police seized 1,314.42 kg of firecrackers on Deepavali.

Plaints from Gurugram

In Gurugram, the police received 59 complaints and one case was registered in connection with illegal sale of crackers. Gurugram Police said that PCR vehicles, Quick Response Teams, Police Riders and Station House Officers carried out patrolling. The police also issued challans to 537 people for not wearing masks in market areas on Saturday.

Drop in sound, smoke

Ghaziabad saw a drop in sound and smoke of firecrackers compared to previous years, but still the air quality was in severe category. Revellers found ways to circumvent the ban and the general impression was that the ban is on bombs, not on crackers that emanate light. So, sparklers and rockets were in good supply.

The administration had a tough time imposing the ban. The complexity of the issue came out in Bulandshahr’s Khurja tehsil when a video of police detaining firecracker sellers went viral.

“Following the NGT order, a police team raided temporary stalls of six persons. While they were being taken in the police van, daughter of one of them started crying and banging her head in the police vehicle. When the video went viral, higher officers and I decided to visit the residence of the firecracker seller and ensured that he could celebrate Deepavali as he had suddenly lost his means of livelihood. Also, the girl should not carry a negative image of the administration,” said Lavi Tripathi, SDM, Khurja, adding the legal procedure would continue against them.

Ms. Tripathi said senior police officers also took action against the policemen who showed high handedness while imposing the order. “One head constable has been sent to the police lines on the basis of the content of the video,” said Ms. Tripathi.