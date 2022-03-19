13-yr-old boy, mother killed in accident; 21-yr-old arrested

The victim family was returning home after celebrating Holi at a relative’s place

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested for ramming his car into an auto-rickshaw on the Barapullah flyover in south-east Delhi and leaving two dead and three other injured, the police said on Saturday.

The auto-rickshaw driver Wakar Alam, 25, a resident of Malviya Nagar, and the four passengers — Janak Janadhan Bhatt, 45, his wife Geeta Bhatt, 38, and two sons Kartik, 18 and Karan, 13 — residents of Vinod Nagar, got injured.

They were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Karan was declared brought dead while Geeta, who was on ventilator support, died during the course of the treatment.

Janak has been discharged from the hospital after his treatment. One of his sons and the auto-rickshaw driver are being treated at the hospital, the police said, adding that they were on their way back home after celebrating Holi at Janak’s brother’s house.

The police identified the accused as Mukul Tomar, a college student and resident of Noida Sector-78. He was driving rashly from Dwarka to Noida with his two friends, the officers said.

“After ramming into the auto-rickshaw, the car also hit a taxi. The accused driver soon fled the spot,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) was added, the police said.

Mahesh, Janak's elder brother said, “The family of my brother came to Malviya Nagar for Holi celebration. On Friday, they were heading back home around 8 p.m. as my elder nephew is a Class XII student and he had to attend his tuition classes. Generally, they stay at my place during the festival,” Mahesh said.

Geeta’s brother Sunil Bhatt said, “Karan died at the spot and Geeta died in the hospital during the treatment. Doctors declared her dead late at night... We got to know that they all were sitting on the rear seat of the auto-rickshaw and when the accident happened, Karan fell out of the vehicle.”