13 year-old girl crushed by iron gate, dies

Miscreants may have stolen parts of the gate, leaving it unstable: BSES

A 13-year-old schoolgirl died after an iron gate of a BSES office fell on her on Monday afternoon in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Dolly Singh, a Class VI student, was returning home from school with her two friends when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

A gate she was walking past fell on Dolly with its iron spikes piercing her head, the police said. Upon hearing her screams, several locals rushed to save her and police were called to the spot. Dolly was declared dead shortly after being hospitalised, the police added.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered. “We are ascertaining the role of each person, including the security guard of the discom in the case. The investigation is under way,” a police officer said.

The victim’s father, Vijay Pal Singh, an auto driver by profession, told The Hindu that he was in Mehrauli when the incident took place. He said the BSES office is 500 mts. from the school and his daughter would walk past it on a daily basis.

“When I reached the hospital, I saw her bleeding from the head. She kept begging me to save her. I don’t know how we will overcome this loss,” Mr. Singh said.

He added, “My daughter was an ambitious girl. She wanted to become a doctor and she knew how hard I was working for her dreams. I have five children; she was the bravest among them.”

A spokesperson at BSES said, “Our condolences are with the family of the deceased, we are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.”

“From the photographs, it appears that the iron gate is quite robust, since it is a theft-prone area, incidents of theft of iron gates, hinges, grills, frames, etc are reported regularly. As per the preliminary reports, miscreants may have tried to steal the parts of gates, thereby making it unstable,” the statement issued by BSES read.