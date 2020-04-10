13 out of 37 ration shops found closed: DRAA report

A report published by the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyaan on Friday said that 13 out of 37 ration shops inspected by volunteers were found closed during working hours while six of the shops claimed to have run out of stock.

“Around 35% of the ration shops were closed when we visited during the working hours. Only 18 out of the 24 shops which were open were found to be distributing grains to ration cardholders. The remaining shops stated that they had finished their stock,” the DRAA said in its report.

Stating that the issue of shops claiming that stocks are over needed investigation by the Food Department, the report said, “For some of the shops which stated that stocks were over, we could locate cardholders who had not yet received their ration even though the online website shows their ration had been dispatched to the shops.”

“This raises serious concerns about the possibility of diversion of grains. No details of ration cardholders who have availed rations for the month of April 2020 or proof of distribution [sale registers] are available in the public domain. No reports of daily stock position of each shop are publicly available,” the report added.

The report also said that while the online database of delivery of ration to Fair Price Shops state that allocation of rice for the months of April and May have been done, some of the shopkeepers claimed otherwise and said that they had only received stock of wheat.