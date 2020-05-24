13 new containment zones in just one week

New Delhi

24 May 2020 00:33 IST

There are 86 such zones now in the city

After the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government raised the issue of decreasing number of containment zones even though COVID-19 cases were increasing in the city, the number of such zones has increased from 73 on May 18 to 86 on Saturday, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

A containment zone has a stricter form of the lockdown and people are not allowed to leave or enter such areas.

On May 18, Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Padmini Singla had said that 300-400 new COVID-19 cases were being reported every day but an equivalent number of containment zones were not being declared by the District Magistrates.

She also directed the District Magistrates to declare more containment zones.

Doctors continue protest

Meanwhile, doctors of various hospitals in the city wore a black ribbon to work for the second day on Saturday to protest the government’s decision to cancel 14-day quarantine for all healthcare staff who have been on COVID-19 duty for the same number of days.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India, which is spearheading the protest, said that candlelight demonstrations were also held at various hospitals to highlight the issue.