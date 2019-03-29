13 left in fray for Gautam Buddh Nagar LS seat

Thirteen candidates, including two Independents, were left in the fray for the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha election on the last day for withdrawal of nomination on Thursday, said poll officials.

Twenty-one candidates had filed the papers but the nominations of eight of them, including Aam Aadmi Party’s Shweta Sharma, were rejected by the returning officer in compliance with the Election Commission guidelines, they said.

The polling for the Gautam Buddh Nagar seat will be held in the first-phase on April 11, when 91 Lok Sabha seats across 20 states go to the polls.

In 2014, 24 candidates had contested for the gautam Budh Nagar seat with 22 of them forfeiting their deposits. In 2009, 26 candidates were in the fray from here.

Those left in the fray for the Noida seat are its sitting BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, 59, Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Singh, 30, and BSP leader Satveer, 37. Satveer has the backing of the Samajwadi Party also.

Other candidates include Jagdeep Singh of the Loktantrik Janshakti Party, Jeetendra Singh of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Dayaram of the Aap ki Apni Party, Raghuvendra Kumar of the Subhashvadi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party (Subhash Party), and Rampal of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh.

The list also has Vinod Kumar Nagar of the Rashtriya Bharatiya Jan Jan Party, Vinod Sharma of the All Indian Rajiv Congress Party and Sher Singh Upadhyay of the Rashtriya Janata Party, District Magistrate and Returning Officer Brajesh Narain Singh said.

There are two independents too in the fray - Ashok Kumar Adhana and Rodash Gupta, he said.