Delhi

13 employees from L-G’s office infected

Thirteen employees from Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, a Raj Niwas spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed that the total tally of COVID-19 positive employees stood at 13 according to medical reports which were made available to it on Tuesday.

Sources from Raj Niwas said those who had contracted the infection included junior assistants, drivers, peons and attendants posted at the L-G’s Secretariat. All officials at the LG’s office underwent a COVID-19 test after a junior assistant was found infected recently following which more were found to have been infected.

