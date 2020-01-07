‘1,294 people aged below 18 killed self in last five years’

A Delhi Police affidavit filed in the Supreme Court has stated that 1,294 people, who were under 18 years, took their own lives in the national capital between 2014 and 2019.

The affidavit was filed in response to a public interest petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, seeking directions to authorities to design, formulate and implement a public health safety programme to prevent suicides as provided under the Mental Health Care Act of 2017.

Giving year-wise data, Delhi Police said that 188 cases of deaths by suicide in 2014, 211 in 2015, 227 in 2016, 242 in 2017, 277 in 2018 and 149 in 2019 were reported of children below 18 years.

No cases of attempt

In the last five years till September 15, 2019, the police further said, no case of suicide attempt by children aged below 18 have been reported in the NCT of Delhi.