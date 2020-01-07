1,294 minors killed themselves in Delhi in 2014-19

A Delhi Police affidavit filed in the Supreme Court has informed that 1294 persons under the age of 18 took their own lives in the National Capital between 2014 and 2019.
The affidavit was in response to a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal seeking directions to authorities to design, formulate and implement a public health safety programme to prevent suicides as provided under the Mental Health Care Act of 2017.
The year-wise figures were: 2014 (188), 2015 (211), 2016 (227), 2017 (242), 2018 (277) and 2019 (149).
The police said in the past five years till September 15, 2019, no case of suicide attempt by children below the age of 18 has been reported in the NCT of Delhi.
