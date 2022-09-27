129 dengue cases registered in city last week

As many as 129 cases of dengue were reported from the city over the past week (till September 21), taking the total number of cases this year to 525, according to a civic report.

Out of the 129 cases, 72 were recorded in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) governedareas, while 36 were marked under the ‘untraced after investigation’ category.

Explaining the term, a senior civic official said that in cases where an infected patient has been identified but the details and address of the patient are not properly registered, are marked as ‘untraced after investigation’.

Of the total cases this year, 257 have been recorded in MCD-governed areas, while nearly half of the cases this year, 230, were marked ‘untraced after investigation’.

According to a senior civic official, dengue cases are likely to increase in the coming week with over 300 suspected cases being investigated. However, some patients showing dengue-like symptoms are also from outside the Capital, the official added.

“The peak in dengue cases will be observed in October,” the senior civic official also said.