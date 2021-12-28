127 buses prosecuted for plying without permits

New Delhi

28 December 2021 01:01 IST

A few vehicles have been impounded

As many as 127 buses have been prosecuted across the city for plying without valid permits, out of which 25 have been impounded, the traffic police said on Monday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said they received an information on December 23 regarding illegal plying of ‘Daggarmar Buses’ at Dhaula Kuan, following which a team of traffic police was formed to crack down on such buses.

On-the-spot drive

“A total 11 cases were prosecuted, out of which seven were impounded for permit violation during on-the-spot drive against buses plying without proper permit,” Mr. Kishore said.

The JCP said that most of these buses have contract carriage permit or all India tourist permit, that is they can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular destination. They are not allowed to pick and drop passengers between the originating point and their destination.

“However, they pick up passengers for different destinations offering single seat, thereby violating contract carriage permit conditions,” Mr. Kishore said, adding that the buses were prosecuted under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act.