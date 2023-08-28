1,253 narco-offenders arrested so far this year, says police

August 28, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested 1,253 drug offenders under 1,001 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, so far this year, Crime Branch officers said on Sunday.

The police have seized 2,527 kg of marijuana among other narcotic substances in the city, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

About 46 kg heroin, 15 kg cocaine, 332.7 kg opium, 13.8 kg charas, and 309.7s4 kf poppy head have also been seized in multiple operations, he added.

Mr. Yadav said that the police had launched ‘Operation Kavach’ in May this year with an objective of conducting focused & regular operations against the drugs trafficking networks. Apart from this, various other operations and campaigns are being run by multiple districts and units of the police, he added.

According to him, the police has been constantly modifying its strategy under the operation to deal with the drug menace in the city and keeps running the operation in phases.

In July and August, he said, ‘Operation Kavach 3.0’ was started with a focus on 20-25 targetted active drug peddlers and various raids were conducted by 25 police teams consisting of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Crime Branch, nabbing 39 drug offenders.

Whereas in June various police teams conducted 182 raids in one night, arresting 64 drug offenders, he added.

Later on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the police destroyed 15,000 kg of illegal drugs worth more than Rs2,200 crore in the international market.

The Special CP said that the purpose of the drive is to hit the supply side of the drug cartel i.e. smugglers.

“During these operations, it was decided to target both street-level dealers and high-level traffickers, and to have both top to bottom and bottom to top approach to effectively counter drug trafficking,” he said.

Mr. Yadav, talking about the impact of the police action, said that the fear of surprise raids in the minds of smugglers and peddlers resulted in no sale for a few days and later of lesser quantity of contraband in the affected areas.

“As per a ground level survey, it has been revealed that most of the big drug traffickers have become underground because of the surprise police action. Now, major players are avoiding bringing commercial quantity in Delhi. It seems that they have made storehouses outside the city,” he said.

The top cop said that smugglers bringing ganja into the city have now moved to using cars and supplying smaller quantities instead of trucks which they used to use to supply large quantities.

“They generally carry ladies and children to camouflage as if a family is travelling and avoid being subjected intensified checking,” said Mr. Yadav.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yadav said that the police found out about the new method during interrogation of some nabbed smugglers. “We caught some cars in border areas carrying contraband substances. Now, we have alerted our teams and instructed them to properly check any vehicle irrespective of who is in it,” he said.

He said that most amount of ganja comes in Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, while heroin is smuggled from parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Bareilly and Badaun, and Neemuch and Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh.

“There is supply of narcotic substance from parts of northeastern India too. But the biggest consignments always come from abroad through sea route and then supplied across the country,” Mr. Yadav said.

