Delhi

1,250 arrested for consuming liquor in open

: The Delhi government’s Excise Department has arrested 1,250 people in the last three months for consuming liquor in the open.

The department also impounded several cars in which violators were found to be consuming alcohol in public places. On November 7, 2016, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had launched a campaign stating consumption of alcohol in the open, particularly near liquor vends and in vehicles, was not only a safety hazard but also threatened women’s security.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:10:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/1250-arrested-for-consuming-liquor-in-open/article17042179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY