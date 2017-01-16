1,250 arrested for consuming liquor in open

: The Delhi government’s Excise Department has arrested 1,250 people in the last three months for consuming liquor in the open.

The department also impounded several cars in which violators were found to be consuming alcohol in public places. On November 7, 2016, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had launched a campaign stating consumption of alcohol in the open, particularly near liquor vends and in vehicles, was not only a safety hazard but also threatened women’s security.