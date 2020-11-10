1.25 lakh municipal workers on strike as salaries not paid: AAP

New Delhi

10 November 2020 00:27 IST

‘Civic bodies not paying employees despite having money just to blame the govt.’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that around 1.25 lakh employees of the three municipal corporations were on strike over salaries not being paid by the BJP-run civic bodies.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the corporations have money, but were not paying the employees so that they can blame the Delhi government and added that all services have been affected.

“Today is a very significant day in the history of the municipal corporations because today all the 1.25 lakh employees of the three civic bodies have gone on strike. From the security guards to the personal assistants of the Mayors, everyone is on strike and this is happening because of the corruption of the BJP. Thousands of employees have not received their salaries for the past several months. This strike will mean that from today all the work under the municipal bodies would be stopped in Delhi,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said that thousands of employees and 24,000 retired employees are suffering due to non-payment of salaries and pensions.

‘Pay salaries or resign’

“On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I just want to tell the BJP that enough is enough. If they cannot pay the salaries of their employees after ruling the civic bodies for the last 14 years then they should not have any kind of moral rights to stay in power. We demand that the BJP should immediately release the salary or resign,” Mr. Pathak said.

AAP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation Manoj Tyagi said, “The BJP is doing shameful politics with the municipal employees. Diwali is coming when everyone celebrates but today the civic employees do not have a single penny.”